Danny Rose has spoken glowingly about the changes he’s heard about at Tottenham under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Speaking on talkSPORT Breakfast, Rose said staff at the club had told him things were difficult towards the end of last season.

Photo by Jon Bromley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Rose then shared that the same contact had now proclaimed the mood to be a world away from that negativity right now.

When speaking about Postecoglou’s Spurs Rose said: “He’s top class.

“I’m still close to some of the members of staff and I spoke to them last season and whenever I would speak to them on the phone I got the sense that it was a little bit difficult there.

“I spoke to the same guy on Saturday after they played Bournemouth and it was just miles away from where the team were and how he was speaking last season and it was nice to hear.”

This will surely be comforting news for Spurs fans who have so much to be excited about in this new era.

Tottenham life post-Harry Kane was supposed to be bleak and miserable – but it’s turned out to be quite the opposite.

Rose is hearing all the right noises about Postecoglou’s Tottenham

Of course, all the praise for Postecoglou’s side will need to be backed up with results.

And although Tottenham have started well in the league, their early cup exit really will be a disappointment.

Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

If Spurs were going to target silverware this season then the EFL Cup was an excellent opportunity.

The good feeling Rose has spoken about will only go so far, Postecoglou’s Tottenham will need their exciting football to produce results.

Of course Spurs will still have plenty of chances to succeed this season and prove that their new brand of football can deliver.

And it would be a surprise if Rose was one day talking about the eventual fall out of Postecoglou’s Tottenham – something fairly unthinkable right now.