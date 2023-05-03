‘I’m sorry’: Ian Wright says he wants Arteta to start picking ‘underrated’ player for Arsenal now











Ian Wright wants Jorginho to get a run in the Arsenal team now after a solid performance against Chelsea on Tuesday.

Speaking on the Wrighty’s House Podcast, the pundit called for Jorginho to get more chances.

The Italian started in place of Thomas Partey against the Blues, and it’s fair to say that he was excellent against his former club. The entire team marched to the beat of his drum, and he looked every bit a world-class midfielder.

The so-called ‘underrated’ January signing was brilliant against the Blues, and now, Wright wants to see him get an extended run in the team.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Start picking Jorginho

Wright urged Arteta to get the Italian in the team more often.

“We have recruited well and the guys have come in and scored goals. Can I just say something about Jorginho. I would really like to see Jorginho come in the team regularly now. I’m sorry, the way he controls the game for us with Zinchenko in there as well, once it gets to Odegaard, the man is like an artist, he’s beautiful,” Wright said.

Easier said than done

Wright has told Arteta to pick Jorginho more often, but changing a winning formula is easier said than done.

Yes, Jorginho looked excellent against Chelsea, but the pairing of Xhaka and Partey has led Arsenal in the right direction all season long.

The Gunners have just four games left to go on and win themselves a Premier League title. Who deserves to play in those matches? The two players who have done the business all season, or a January signing who looks to be coming into form.

It’s so difficult to make these decisions, and while Jorginho would be a very good option in the Arsenal midfield, we can’t help but think that Xhaka and Partey deserve the chance to be the ones to make history for the north London club.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

