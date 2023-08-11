Moises Caicedo may well end up at Chelsea rather than at Liverpool.

The Reds had a bid accepted for Caicedo on Friday morning, but within a few hours, it was reported that the player had told the Reds that he’d rather head to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are now seemingly the frontrunners in this transfer race, and it looks as though the west London club could be on track to get their man should they cough up the cash needed to complete this signing.

As you can imagine, this update has sent the Liverpool fanbase into despair, and one man who isn’t too happy with what he’s been hearing is Jose Enrique.

The former Liverpool star took to social media to share his view on this situation, and it’s fair to say he’s not happy.

Enrique has shared how angry he is about this whole situation, and we can’t help but sympathise with him

Liverpool fans woke up this morning believing that they were on the verge of making a British-record signing in the position they most desperately need to fill, but now, it looks as though they may miss out.

Caicedo would have been almost the perfect signing for Liverpool. He ticks so many boxes in that holding midfield position, but it looks like Liverpool may now end up being the latest club to feel the wrath of Todd Boehly’s Chelsea.

Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

Of course, this race isn’t run yet, but with Caicedo seemingly desperate to join Chelsea, it looks like Liverpool are facing an uphill battle to get this deal done.

Enrique is far from happy with this situation, and we can imagine that many Liverpool fans are in the exact same boat.

This would be a truly painful near miss if Liverpool were to miss out here.