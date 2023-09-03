‘I’m so grateful’: Son Heung-min says he’s absolutely loving working with ‘fantastic’ Tottenham man

Son Heung-min has admitted that he is so grateful to have the chance to work with Ange Postecoglou after Tottenham Hotspur made another statement with their win over Burnley on Saturday.

Son was speaking to Optus Sport after his brilliant hat-trick helped Spurs win 5-2 at Turf Moor to remain one of the pace-setters in the Premier League.

Ange Postecoglou has had an unbelievable start to life as Tottenham boss. Of course, it is easy to forget now that the Australian saw his best player leave the club just days before the opening game of the campaign.

And yet, Tottenham have taken 10 points from their opening four games. There was some frustration at their Carabao Cup exit in the week. But Postecoglou has taken little time to capture the imagination of supporters since his arrival in the summer.

Son lauds Postecoglou after Tottenham win

And it seems that the players are absolutely loving working under Postecoglou. Son was asked about the new Spurs boss after the win against Vincent Kompany’s side. And he could not have praised the 58-year-old higher.

“Look, I’m so grateful that I’m working with him,” he told Optus Sport. “And I learned so many things as a player, but also as a human being.

“And it’s been a fantastic journey until now, but I think in the future, I think we will have more fun working together so I will do everything he asks because he’s giving so much good information to us as a human, as a manager. So we are very, very happy working with him. And hopefully he’s happy to have this group of players. But I think players should take more responsibility to make him happy.”

You can certainly understand why Son is loving life working under Postecoglou. Obviously, Tottenham have had some big names managing their club over the last few years.

But Son largely struggled under Antonio Conte last season. And it was a tough time for supporters with the brand of football on show really failing to win many admirers.

Tottenham are now playing with so much freedom. Only Brighton have scored more goals in the opening four games. And Son is off the mark for this season with the hat-trick.

Spurs are going to have some trickier spells because of the football they play. But fans now can go into every single game with a belief that they can take on absolutely anyone in the division.