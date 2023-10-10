‘I’m sick of it’: Jamie O’Hara fuming over what he’s hearing about Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed an amazing start to the Premier League season, sitting top of the table going into the international break.

Since taking the Spurs reins, Ange Postecoglou has turned things around in record time, culminating in their spot at the summit.

Tottenham have won six and drawn two of their opening eight Premier League games, with 18 goals scored and eight conceded.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

Spurs’ win at Luton on Saturday sent them top, with rivals Arsenal beating Manchester City 1-0 on Sunday to keep the Lilywhites top on goals scored.

‘You’re eating your words’

However, talkSPORT pundit and Tottenham fan Jamie O’Hara isn’t happy – because he doesn’t feel Spurs are getting the respect they deserve at this moment in time.

The pundit feels “everyone is quick to knock us down” even when Tottenham are doing well and reckons everyone is “obsessed” with Spurs.

“I’ve realised with Tottenham, when we’re doing well and we’re flying, everyone is quick to knock us down,” O’Hara explained on the radio station.

“Everyone is quick to jump on the bandwagon. ‘You’re still Tottenham, you’ll still bottle it’ everyone is obsessed with us.

“I’m getting sick of the ‘oh you’re still Spurs’. Last season Arsenal were top after eight games and flying, everyone said: ‘Arsenal can win the league, Arsenal can do this, Arsenal can do that’.

“Tottenham, top of the league, international break and eight games, everyone’s still like ‘no you’ve got no chance, you’ll do well to get in the top four’. What are you talking about? We’re top!”

Presenter Jason Cundy told O’Hara that “no-one’s obsessed with Spurs”, but the Tottenham-leaning pundit wasn’t having any of it.

Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images

“Jason always gives it the big one and says you can’t judge it after the first couple of games,” O’Hara continued.

“Eight to ten games he said, ‘that’s when you can come back to me’ Chelsea – 11th. Tottenahm first.

“You’re eating your words, Tottenham are flying, don’t give me ‘it’s only eight games’.”

Cundy went on to say: “During the international break you can have an open top bus. Well done Spurs.”

Our view

While it’s nice to see a team that isn’t Manchester City topping the table at this stage, it’s definitely too early to even contemplate a title run.

Last season, the Citizens had the resilience to keep plugging away, reduce the gap to Arsenal and eventually overtake them to win the title.

Yes, Spurs are doing well, and it’s good to see how quickly Postecoglou has turned things round. However, most Tottenham fans will be mindful of how early in the season it is.

Yes, there’ll be rejoicing at their current position, but they’ll no doubt be managing expectations.

As for rival fans, well they’re going to be getting digs in no matter what, aren’t they? Big deal.