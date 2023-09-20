‘I’m really quite worried’: Sean Dyche ‘doesn’t trust’ £16m Everton player – journalist

Journalist Paul Brown has been speaking about Everton defender Nathan Patterson and he believes the player is one Sean Dyche does not have faith in right now.

Everton have had a poor start to the Premier League season. They have only one point from five games and have only scored two goals.

Defensively, they have conceded nine goals this season. Patterson started the first four games of the season then was dropped for veteran Ashley Young in Everton’s last game.

This may have surprised many due to the fact that Young is now 38 years-old whilst Patterson is 21 years-old.

Journalist worried about Sean Dyche’s trust in Patterson

It is a tough time for the manager and the fact that he is rotating his team suggests that he doesn’t have the best idea of what his best starting lineup is.

Speaking via GiveMeSport, journalist Paul Brown spoke about Patterson, he said: “I’m really quite worried about Everton’s options at full-back. I don’t think any of them look ideal. Sean Dyche doesn’t trust Patterson defensively, that’s clear.”

The defender, who signed for around £16million, is clearly seen as a player for the present and the future at the Toffees.

Despite this, it seems like after his first four performances, the player has failed to impress and you can understand why Brown believes Dyche is not trusting him right now.

Up next for Brentford is another tough game as they face Brentford away. Dyche no doubt needs to get the team scoring and also keeping some clean sheets if he wants to keep them in the division.

If they do not start building some momentum soon then it could definitely be another in which they are fighting for their lives at the bottom.