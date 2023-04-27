'I'm ready': PL Manager of the Season winner says he'll take over at Tottenham if he's paid £15m-a-year











Harry Redknapp has stated that he would happily return to management with Tottenham Hotspur, on once condition.

Speaking on the Beyond The Pitch Podcast, Redknapp was asked about the current situation at Spurs, and he threw his own hat into the ring.

However, there is a catch, Redknapp stated that he’d want the same £15m-a-year salary that Antonio Conte was getting at Spurs.

Redknapp wants big money to return

The 2010 Premier League Manager of the Season spoke about the Tottenham job.

“I don’t know, it’s very open. Who is available? I think I’m ready, I’ll go back. I could do with that £15m-a-year, that would be very handy,” Redknapp said.

Who wouldn’t?

Redknapp says that he’d return to Spurs for £15m-a-year, but the reality is that any manager would go to north London for that kind of money.

That is a huge pay-packet, and, with all due respect, Spurs could get better value for money than re-hiring Redknapp if they’re going to give out that sort of wage.

Of course, Redknapp has said these comments with his tongue firmly in his cheek, but with Tottenham scrambling to get their new manager through the door, it wouldn’t surprise us one bit if Redknapp’s name did actually appear on a shortlist at one point in this prolonged search for a new head coach.

Who Spurs appoint remains to be seen, but if they are offering that sort of pay-packet, they should have their pick of Europe’s elite as they try to re-establish themselves in the Premier League’s top four after what has truly been a disastrous season so far.

Redknapp may be open to a return, but it’s fair to assume he won’t be getting the job.

