Harry Redknapp has stated that he’s ready for a comeback to football and that he’d crawl back to Tottenham if he was given the chance to return.

Speaking to GB News, the veteran manager was speaking about how some of his slightly older colleagues have managed to work their way back into the game lately.

Indeed, Redknapp was hailing the impact of both Neil Warnock at Huddersfield and Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace when he said that he’d absolutely love to have another crack at management, particularly at Tottenham.

Redknapp would love to return to Spurs

The FA Cup winning manager spoke about coming back to Tottenham.

“It’s been amazing in football recently because Neil Warnock is back in at 75 years of age at Huddersfield where he’s turned a team that couldn’t win a game into winning three games on the spin. Roy Hodgson has gone back in at Palace too,” Redknapp said.

“You need to get back in at Spurs, Harry, they need you at Spurs,” Redknapp was told.

“I’m ready for a comeback myself. I’m ready, I’d crawl back there!” Redknapp concluded.

Never say never

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Redknapp in a dugout, but as Hodgson and Warnock have shown this season, you can never rule out one last hurrah.

Of course, if we’re being honest, he’s not likely to get the Tottenham job anytime soon, but he could do a decent job as a firefighter in a relegation battle, particularly at one of his local south-coast clubs – Southampton or Bournemouth.

Redknapp says he’s ready for a comeback, and while he may be rusty, it wouldn’t surprise us one bit to see the former Spurs boss back in work before too long.

