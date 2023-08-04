It looked like Tottenham had really made a breakthrough in negotiations with Micky Van de Ven earlier this week.

The Dutch defender was reportedly close to reaching an agreement with Tottenham, while negotiations with Wolfsburg were apparently progressing well.

However, according to Sky Sports’ Michael Bridge, that is not the case.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Bridge stated that he had seen reports about this deal being advanced, but, sadly, he’s not been told that is the case just yet regarding the centre-half.

Not that close

Bridge shared what he knows about this deal.

“Look this is a glamourous name, Micky Van de Ven that will definitely be sung down the Tottenham high road if they sign him. They’re in talks with Wolfsburg, there are reports elsewhere that it is advanced, I’m not told that is quite the case just yet, but what we do know is that Tottenham do need to bring in a top centre-half ahead of their match against Brentford,” Bridge said.

Typical Tottenham

Did anyone really think this deal could be that straightforward?

This is Tottenham Hotspur we’re talking about here. Spurs never do anything by the book. They’re the masters of mucking about in the final stages of getting a deal done, and even when a matter is incredibly pressing, they somehow find a way to drag things out.

Van de Ven to Tottenham would be a very expensive deal if it were to get done, but, as we all know, Spurs are never quick to pull the trigger on these kinds of moves without a whole load of negotiating, counter-offering and, at times, dilly-dallying.

This is a move that could well still get done, but don’t expect confirmation on this front in the very near future.