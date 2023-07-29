‘I’m not sure’: Paul Merson really isn’t sold on £35m Liverpool player

Alexis Mac Allister was Liverpool’s first and perhaps most exciting signing of the summer.

Indeed, the World Cup winner has come in at Anfield, and it’s fair to say that the excitement is palpable around this signing.

Mac Allister was fantastic for Brighton last season and as a Premier League proven midfielder who fits into Jurgen Klopp’s system, he could be just what the doctor ordered at Liverpool.

However, not everyone sees it that way.

Indeed, writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Paul Merson has shared his verdict on Mac Allister, and he says that he’s really not sure on Mac Allister, claiming that it will take the Argentine some time to settle on Merseyside.

Merson not convinced

The pundit gave his verdict on the midfielder.

“I’m not sure about Alexis Mac Allister at Liverpool – he’s going to be one to watch. With Henderson and Firmino gone, their new midfield will take some time to settle and click,” Merson wrote.

Why not?

Honestly, what more can Alexis Mac Allister do to convince Merson that he’s a star.

He’s had two fantastic seasons in the Premier League with Brighton, he’s won the World Cup and he’s a regular for Argentina, what more can you possibly want?

Merson has been quite notable for underestimating new signings in the past – Yaya Toure anyone? And it feels as though he may have gotten it ever so slightly wrong again here.

At just £35m for a World Cup winning midfielder, this could well go down as one of the signings of the summer.

Mac Allister now has one more person that he has to prove wrong, and believe us, that will drive him to become even better.