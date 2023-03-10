'I'm not sure': Emile Heskey doesn't think 23-year-old is ready to play as a striker for Liverpool yet











Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, Emile Heskey has been discussing Darwin Nunez and his best position at Liverpool.

Nunez has been playing as more of a centre-forward with the Reds, but he has had the recent outings on the left wing, and that’s where Heskey thinks the Uruguayan thrives.

Indeed, despite most of his outings coming as a number nine, Heskey says that he prefers Nunez when he plays on the wing, stating that the South American is better when he receives the ball facing the goal where he can use his pace to run at defenders, rather than being a hold-up player who can be forced to play with his back to goal.

Heskey prefers Nunez on the wing

The ex-England striker gave his view on Nunez.

“As strikers, Nunez I think he’s better on the wing. For me, personally I’m not sure he’s ready to deal with his back to goal right now in the Premier League. Give him the ball so he’s facing the goal and I don’t think there’s many who can stop him he’s so quick and direct and now he’s coming into his own where he’s getting his head up as well and looking at sliding players in,” Heskey said.

Gakpo is helping

Nunez has been playing off of the left recently, and the addition of Cody Gakpo to this Liverpool team has really helped the Uruguayan find his feet at Anfield.

Indeed, Gakpo is proving to be quite decent with his back to goal, allowing Nunez to do his thing on the flank, and that may well be the dynamic that Klopp sticks with going forwards.

Of course, Gakpo made his name as a left winger himself, but with Nunez playing his best stuff on the wing, the Dutchman’s long-term future may be as a central player.

Nunez is a unique player, and he’ll only work in certain systems, but, right know, Klopp seems to know how to get the best out of him.

