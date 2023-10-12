Arsenal and Tottenham are both absolutely flying in the Premier League at the moment, and they can both credit a lot of their success to their attacking midfield talent.

Indeed, both north London clubs have two truly special players acting as their playmakers at the moment with Martin Odegaard and James Maddison representing the red and white halves of north London respectively.

Of course, when you have two brilliant players in the same positions for two rivals, you’re bound to see comparisons.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Jermaine Jenas has now weighed in on the Odegaard vs Maddison debate, and he says that he’s not convinced by the idea that Odegaard is better than Maddison, claiming that the England international has single-handedly transformed Tottenham this season.

Maddison vs Odegaard

Jenas gave his verdict on the two players.

“I was having this argument recently with an Arsenal fan, not even an argument just a discussion about Odegaard and James Maddison, and the guy was like ‘you would always take Odegaard over Maddison’, and I was like ‘why’. I’m not convinced by it personally. Odegaard is a special talent, so is James Maddison, but it’s about how he’s transformed a team on his own,” Jenas said.

“That’s the biggest fear for Spurs, his fitness and maintaining that all year. If you take him out of that team it’s totally different. He’s a top class talent on the verge of being a world-class talent as soon as he gets on that stage.”

Different styles

Maddison and Odegaard are both fantastic players, that much is obvious, and it’s so difficult to choose between them because they’re so different while being so similar at the same time.

Maddison is Tottenham’s most important player by some distance these days, everything Spurs do seems to go through him at the moment, while Odegaard is more of a cog in a machine that has numerous equally important moving parts.

Both players are fantastic, and while Maddison may be more important for his team, that isn’t to say that he’s a better player than Odegaard.

This is a debate that will, no doubt, rumble on throughout the season.