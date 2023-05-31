'I'm looking': Tottenham coach admits he's ready to leave, wants to become a manager











Yaya Toure has suggested that he feels as though he will soon be ready to leave his coaching role at Tottenham Hotspur, with his ultimate aim to become a manager.

Toure was speaking to The Times about his future after spending a year coaching Spurs’ under-16s team.

Photo by David Ramos – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Of course, it looks set to be a summer of change at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The club are on the lookout for a new manager. And there are questions being asked about the future of Harry Kane.

Toure hints at potential Tottenham exit to start managerial career

Tottenham are a team searching for an identity. And they will hope that whoever the new manager is is able to instil that at a number of levels throughout the club.

Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images

But perhaps one person who may be on the move sooner or later is Yaya Toure.

Toure was unveiled as the new boss of their under-16 team at the start of this season. And he has spoken to The Times about how his move to Tottenham helped him rediscover his love for football.

However, he has hinted that – much like his playing career – he is planning to go right to the very top as a coach.

“I love doing what I’m doing at Tottenham and what I can carry on giving to them but now I feel like I’m looking for a new challenge,” he told The Times. “I dream to one day be a manager. We never know in life, maybe I’ll meet Man City one day again.”

It is obviously too early to talk about Toure as a contender for the Tottenham job. If that was the case, you would imagine that he would have been more heavily involved when Ryan Mason was promoted to interim boss.

But The Times notes that he is receiving plaudits for the work he is doing with the under-16s. And when you look at some of the opportunities his peers have had, there should be no reason why he cannot get a very good first job in senior football.