‘I’m led to believe’: Journalist shares what he’s now heard about Graham Potter and Rangers

Glasgow Rangers need a new manager, and one name that has continuously cropped up in dispatches is Graham Potter.

Indeed, Potter has been strongly linked with a move to Ibrox in recent times.

The former Chelsea boss has been out of work for over six months now after being sacked from the Stamford Bridge post earlier this year.

Potter left Chelsea with his reputation and his ego damaged, and perhaps a move to Scotland could be just what the doctor ordered.

We’ve seen Brendan Rodgers use a move to Scotland to rebuild a broken reputation in the past, and perhaps Potter could do the same here.

However, this move isn’t looking all that likely right now.

Indeed, according to Luke Edwards, speaking on the BBC’s Football Gossip Daily Podcast, Potter is still waiting on a move back to the Premier League rather than a move to Scotland.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Potter would prefer English move

Edwards shared what he knows about the ex-Brighton boss.

“The outstanding candidate is Graham Potter. He’s a podcast favourite, I’ve been speaking about Potter being out of work and how he will haunt all the managers under pressure. I’m sure Rangers will have sounded him out and that would have been their first port of call, but I think Potter will wait for a Premier League job and he will have designs on managing in that league,” Edwards said.

“He is the outstanding candidate on that list, but I am led to believe he would prefer a job in the Premier League rather than in Scotland.”

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Patience

Potter will get a move within England if he waits long enough.

Yes, he’s not the most popular coach in the game at the moment, but his stock is still high enough to earn himself a Premier League job at some point.

We’re getting to that time of year when managerial casualties start to come thick and fast, and it won’t be long before he’s fielding calls from struggling Premier League sides asking for his help.