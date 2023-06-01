‘I’m just not sure’: Journalist says one factor could stop Tottenham hiring Ange Postecoglou now











Tottenham might be hesitant to appoint Ange Postecoglou due to the compensation they would have to pay Celtic.

That is according to Graeme Bailey who has been discussing the Australian manager and his links to Spurs.

Postecoglou has surged into pole position in the race to land the Tottenham job in recent days, but, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Bailey has suggested that Daniel Levy may not be keen to pay what it takes to get the Celtic boss out of Glasgow.

Bailey didn’t actually disclose how much Postecoglou would cost, but he noted that Levy may be hesitant to pay up as he will be an expensive option.

Postecoglou is expensive

Bailey shared what he knows about the 57-year-old manager.

“Ange Postecoglou is another interesting character, I don’t see him fitting in at Spurs, but that isn’t to say that they won’t get him or appoint him, but I don’t see that fit. He’s expensive again and is Daniel Levy going to spend money to get someone out? I’m just not sure he is,” Bailey said.

Worth it

Daniel Levy may not be keen to pay up for a manager, but that is a mindset that needs to change within football.

Spurs have happily paid out tens of millions of pounds for players who have been of absolutely no use to the squad, but, for some reason, they won’t spend big to get the manager they want.

Make no mistake about it, a manager can have more of an affect on a team than any single player, and if Spurs believe that Postecoglou is the man for them, then money shouldn’t be too much of a factor.

Levy needs to put his hand in his pocket and get this one done if he thinks that Postecoglou is the manager for him.

