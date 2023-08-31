‘I’m just amazed’: Tim Sherwood thinks Arsenal actually made the signing of the summer

Tim Sherwood has backed Declan Rice to prove to be the signing of the season at Arsenal, and expressed his disbelief that Manchester United never made the move.

Sherwood was speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast as he suggested that he is exactly the player the Gunners needed to add to their ranks in this window.

Arsenal made a huge statement by signing Declan Rice this summer. Obviously, the England international became the Gunners’ record signing. And he is one of the most expensive players in Premier League history.

Rice appears to have taken little time to adapt to life at the Emirates. It has been a slightly underwhelming start from Mikel Arteta’s side. But the 24-year-old looks very comfortable in the middle of the park. And he should only get better and better.

Sherwood thinks Arsenal have produced the signing of the summer with Declan Rice

It is obviously going to be a challenge for someone like Rice to really stand out, given the position he plays. But Sherwood believes that no bit of business is going to prove to be better value than Arsenal landing the West Ham skipper.

“For me, the signing of the season will eventually be Declan Rice,” he told No Tippy Tappy Football. “I really believe that. I think he’s the player Arsenal needed.

“I’m just amazed that Man United never went out and signed him and Harry Kane. And then, for me, they would have challenged for the Premier League. But they’ve gone backwards.”

Arsenal fans will argue that it should not have mattered whether Manchester United made a move for Rice anyway. Of the two, you would think that joining the Gunners would be more tempting for many.

Arteta’s side came agonisingly close to winning the Premier League title. And they should have arguably got themselves across the line when you think about some of the key moments in the title race.

Manchester United meanwhile, are working their way back up under Erik ten Hag. And as Sherwood suggests, the early signs this season hint that they have not made huge progress.

Having said that, the two sides are one point apart right now. And they meet this weekend at the Emirates so there is an opportunity for one of the two teams to make a statement.

Sherwood obviously thinks Rice could have a major impact on the game, as well as over the rest of the season.