In one of the most unexpected transfer deals of the summer, David Raya has joined Arsenal.

The Spaniard has come in to compete with Aaron Ramsdale as the pair battle it out to be the Gunners’ number one.

This is a rather strange deal as many expected Raya’s next move to be to a top-club where he’d be a guaranteed number one, rather than a potential number two.

Owen Hargreaves reckons that this is a good move for Arsenal, but he did say while speaking about this move on Premier League Productions that he’s surprised that Chelsea didn’t go and sign Raya as he’s exactly the type of player the Blues needed this summer.

Hargreaves shocked

The pundit shared his verdict on Raya and Chelsea not making this move.

“Anyone that has played with a goalkeeper knows they’re different. David Raya is an amazing goalkeeper, his ability with his feet is a top four goalkeeper all day. That’s why he’s day. Ramsdale had a little blip towards the end of last season, a tiny one. Everyone respects he’s done an amazing job, but why shouldn’t he have competition? I think he’s a top four goalkeeper, I’m just amazed Chelsea didn’t go for him, because I think they’re the ones who needed him badly,” Hargreaves said.

Would’ve made sense

The more you think about it, the more baffling it is that Chelsea didn’t go for Raya.

The Blues clearly needed a ball-playing goalkeeper this summer – hence the signing of Robert Sanchez, but with Raya right there as an option, you can’t help but wonder why they didn’t look into that move.

With all due respect to Sanchez, Raya has been the more impressive goalkeeper over the past 12 months, and given that he was already based in west London with Brentford, this move would’ve been easy to make.

Chelsea not moving for Raya is a bit of a mystery it has to be said.