Liverpool have already lost Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabian clubs this summer, and now, they could be about to lose another star player to the middle-east.

Indeed, Mohamed Salah has been strongly linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, and while many have been quick to dismiss these rumours, there’s often no smoke without fire.

There are a number of conflicting rumours around this story, and now, former Sky Sports reporter and current BeIN Sports Anchor, Richard Keys, has weighed in on this situation.

After so many years in the game and plenty of time in the middle-east, Keys likely has plenty of contacts around both Liverpool and Saudi Arabia, and he’s stated on social media that he’s led to believe that this deal to take the £35m attacker away from Anfield is very much on.

Of course, as with any story, you have to take this with a pinch of salt, but it has to be said that Salah to Saudi is a rumour that is gathering momentum.

Liverpool do hold all the cards in this situation, but as we’ve already seen so many times this summer, everybody has a price, and if the Saudis do come in with a massive money offer for the Egyptian, this could be a deal that ultimately goes ahead.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Of course, this would be a massive blow for Liverpool as Salah is undoubtedly one of their most important players, but the huge cash windfall combined with the money leftover from the failed Moises Caicedo bid earlier this summer would mean that the Reds have a huge pot of cash to go and sign a replacement of the highest calibre.

Replacing Salah will never be easy, but, at the same time, cashing in on a player in his 30s and spending massively on a younger model may not be the worst idea from a business perspective.