‘I’m hearing’: Journalist shares what Spurs’ fringe players are now saying about Ange Postecoglou

Just two months into his tenure as manager, Ange Postecoglou has already made serious impact at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Everyone, to a man, seems to love Postecoglou. Fans adore him already, the media love his character and the players seem to love his style of play.

Despite limited playtime for some squad members, the aura of positivity surrounding the club is undeniable, so much so that even players who aren’t playing are enjoying life under Ange.

According to Sami Mokbel, Speaking on Last Word on Spurs, even Tottenham’s fringe players love working with the Australian.

Everyone loves Ange

Mokbel shared what he’s been hearing from the Spurs squad.

“I can only relay what I’m hearing behind the scenes, and I can’t stress enough the positivity that is coming out of the camp. Even some of the players who aren’t playing, who, in usual circumstances would be throwing their toys out of the pram, even they’re struggling to find a bad word to say about him.”

Going swimmingly

The fact that even players who aren’t getting a game are embracing the new manager speaks volumes about Postecoglou’s approach.

Any manager in any job can find it hard to build this kind of atmosphere, but doing so at Tottenham is a truly difficult task that many have tried and failed at in the past.

Of course, sustaining this atmosphere may not be so simple.

Tough times and tough results will, inevitably come, and during that time, attitudes could quickly change.

However, as things stand, Postecoglou is getting it right, and if he carries on in such a manner he will go down as a modern-day great at Tottenham.

Postecoglou is building an atmosphere that we haven’t seen since the days of Mauricio Pochettino, and that’s very exciting to say the least.