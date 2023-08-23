‘I’m hearing’: Journalist has been told something very different about Liverpool’s midfield search now

Since the signing of Wataru Endo we’ve been led to believe that Liverpool still want another midfielder.

It makes sense, right? They’ve just lost Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, so signing two players as replacements would be logical.

The Reds, of course, bid £111m for Moises Caicedo a fortnight ago, and while that deal didn’t happen, that offer just goes to show that the Merseyside club do have money to spend.

Since then, a £15m deal for Endo has been concluded, and it doesn’t take a mathmatician to tell you that there should be plenty of cash left over after that deal.

So, a new midfielder is still going to come in, or are they?

According to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Podcast, the message coming out of Liverpool is that their midfield recruitment is now over for the summer and that Endo was indeed the last piece of this rebuild.

No more midfield signings

Joens shared what he’s been told about Liverpool’s midfield hunt.

“Now, the message I’m hearing coming out of Liverpool right now is that this is it. This is the solution, they’re not looking for anymore midfielders. I’m finding it hard to believe though. I’m finding that hard to believe, Jurgen Klopp has driven this transfer (Endo), and the only other time I can remember him doing that is with Thiago, a player they didn’t really need at the time,” Jones said.

“The message out of the club is to not expect anything. I feel like they’ve said that before and they have worked in the dark and just revealed one.”

Awful rebuild

All last year we were hearing about the great midfield rebuild of 2023 at Anfield, and here we are and the business they’ve done has been underwhelming to say the least.

Don’t get us wrong, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai are fantastic players, but in terms of numbers, they’re two midfielders down on where they were last season, and they’ve replaced two Champions League winners with a 30-year-old who was battling relegation in Germany over the past few years.

If this is indeed it for Liverpool, we can’t help but worry about what their chances of being successful this season.