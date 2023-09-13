The transfer window may be closed, but Tottenham are still doing a bit of business.

Indeed, the north London club are seemingly set to sign Luka Vuskovic from Hajduk Split.

It has been reported that a deal has been agreed for the 16-year-old defender to join Tottenham, and according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, a medical is set to take place next week.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Medical next week

Romano spoke about Vuskovic’s impending move to Spurs.

“To see that project was crucial for Luka Vuskovic. He told Hajduk not to negotiate with any other club, he only wanted to go to Tottenham, and now the deal is done and we wait for the medical tests. From what I’m hearing it will take place next week. Next week, very soon, Vuskovic will complete medical tests as a new Tottenham player and then I can share details in terms of money, it won’t be a small fee, it will be an important fee for a 16-year-old boy, it won’t be £1m or £2m it will be way more than this,” Romano said.

Photo by Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Interesting

This is a very interesting move from Tottenham.

Not only are Spurs making this signing while the transfer window is closed, they’re also seemingly paying a decent fee for the 16-year-old.

You very rarely see players of this age moving for a substantial amount of cash, but, on this occasion, it would appear as though Spurs have really seen something in the teenager that makes them think he will be a star.

Vuskovic is clearly a player for the long-term and it will be interesting to see what sort of player he grows into at Tottenham.