‘I’m going to go with’: Gary Neville has now predicted whether Arsenal will beat Chelsea on Sunday

Arsenal face Chelsea this weekend in what is yet another massive test for the Gunners in the race for the Premier League title.

The Gunners have been punch-perfect so far in the Premier League, not losing a single game since the start of the season, but a London derby against a Chelsea side that is finally hitting form is no easy task.

Speaking on The Overlap, Gary Neville has now predicted how this game will pan out, and he is firmly sat on the fence here as he predicts a 1-1 draw between the two London giants.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Neville predicts 1-1 draw

Neville gave his verdict on how this game will pan out along with Ian Wright.

“Chelsea vs Arsenal, I’m doing that game, I’m going to go with 1-1. 1-1 after the international break,” Neville said.

“I think we’re beating them. We always cause Chelsea a problem at Stamford Bridge, I’ll go with 3-1. No, 2-1 Arsenal,” Wright said.

NEWCASTLE, ENGLAND – MAY 7: Gary Neville working as a TV pundit for Sky Sports ahead of the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsen…

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

Difficult

This is a game that is so hard to predict.

On one hand, Arsenal are way ahead of Chelsea in the Premier League table, but, at the same time, the Blues have looked much better as of late against Fulham and Burnley.

In the same breath, Fulham and Burnley aren’t two of the best teams in England, so perhaps a game against Arsenal could see Chelsea come crashing back down to earth.

Regardless, this should be a fantastic game between two of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, and while Chelsea finished miles behind Arsenal last season, we wouldn’t be at all shocked if they managed to put a massive dent in Arsenal’s title chances this weekend.

Neville hasn’t made the boldest of predictions with a 1-1 draw, but while it may be a safe bet, it could be bang on the money.