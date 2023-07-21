Arsenal have signed Kai Havertz this summer and Laura Woods believes Mikel Arteta could be able to pull off a masterstroke in terms of his position on the pitch.

Many were somewhat surprised when Arsenal signed Havertz from Chelsea this summer, but with the player being able to play as a centre-forward, central midfielder and right-winger, he looks a top signing.

He is young, versatile and has great experience. The German’s goal helped Chelsea win the Champions League back in 2021.

Now, with Arsenal becoming title challengers and strengthening in the hope it continues, Woods believes Havertz could be key to having a strong season.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Laura Woods believes Arteta could pull off great signing

Speaking on TNT Sports, Woods spoke about Havertz signing.

The presenter and journalist said: “I think with Havertz, he’s not a striker and I think you’ve got to play him in the right position.

“If Arteta thinks that might be midfield, I’m fully trusting of Arteta. I’ve always been an Arteta, trust the process disciple.

“I think the really important thing that Arteta actually talks about a lot when you interview him away from football, is how important it is that the footballers have the right attitude first.

“So if he’s picked him out and thought, ‘You know what, let’s pop him in midfield’, we’ve seen things like this happen in the Premier League before, like Joelinton.

“Wasn’t very good up front, you drop him back a little bit and all of a sudden you’ve got this incredible new-born player.

“So we might have that with Havertz but to be honest, I actually thought he was great at Chelsea so I’m excited about that.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

This is a very positive angle on Havertz, but it is no shock to see the journalist analyse the signing like that. Havertz has already played for Arsenal in pre-season and excelled, scoring a goal in the match.

If Arteta continues to get the best out of him, no matter where he plays him, he definitely could be able to pull off a masterstroke. At his best, the 24 year-old definitely has the potential to be a game changer.