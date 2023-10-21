‘I’m doing all his running’: Ben White says he works so hard for 22-year-old Arsenal player

Arsenal have one of the best right flanks in the Premier League.

Indeed, Ben White and Bukayo Saka have struck up what can only be described as a telepathic partnership down that side.

Both players seem to understand each other’s game brilliantly, and that has allowed both men to reach new levels over the past 18 months.

White has really taken to his new-found role as Arsenal’s right-back, and while it can be a tough task sometimes, he doesn’t mind doing some of the dirty work for Saka.

Indeed, speaking to Sky Sports, White was discussing the fact that he’s made more overlapping runs than any other player in the Premier League this season, and he says that he doesn’t mind doing a lot of running for Saka if that allows him to be more dangerous in the final third.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

White works hard for Saka

The defender spoke about his partnership with the 22-year-old.

“I’m doing all his running,” White joked.

“That’s what I’m there to do. I’m there to help him get into positions where he can do what he is so good at. If that means I have to do more running, then that’s what it is.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Works so well

White may have to do a bit more running to help Saka out in the attack, but this is a combo that works almost to perfection.

White’s threat on the overlap allows Saka that extra time and space to cut inside and get those shots to the far post away, and anyone who’s been watching Arsenal over the past year knows just how effective those efforts are.

Saka may be a brilliant individual player, but football is still a team game at the end of the day, and having White playing alongside him helps him to no end.