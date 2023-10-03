There’s a lot to love about Tottenham Hotspur right now.

The north London club are playing some beautiful football on the pitch, and off the pitch, their manager is one of the most likeable figures we can remember in modern Premier League history.

However, as always, there are going to be some things not everyone agrees with at a football club, and Paul Robinson does have one gripe with Spurs right now.

Speaking on The Debrief, the pundit shared how he feels about Hugo Lloris’ situation at Spurs, claiming that he’s not too happy with the way the Frenchman has been treated as of late, claiming that he deserves to be treated with much more respect in terms of his send-off from Tottenham.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Lloris deserves more respect

Robinson gave his verdict on the £12m goalkeeper.

“For me, Hugo Lloris, it looks like his time is done at Tottenham, doesn’t it? But I’m disappointed with the way it has petered to an end. He deserves, not more of a send-off, but more of a respectful ending if this is indeed to be the end for Hugo Lloris,” Robinson said.

Shame

It’s a real shame to see Lloris’ Tottenham career ending in this way.

Say what you will about the goalkeeper’s form over the past 12 months, he’s been a fantastic servant for Spurs over the years, and, in all honesty, he’s a modern-day legend.

The fact that he’s just been cast aside is more than unfair, and, in all honesty, it does leave a bit of a sour taste in our mouths.

Of course, Spurs do need to move forwards and not dwell on the past, but giving Lloris a good send-off isn’t too much to ask after more than 10 years of good service.