‘I’m delighted’: Manager buzzing as ‘tremendous’ player joins from Arsenal

Earlier this week, Arsenal announced the sale of defender Auston Trusty to Sheffield United.

The Gunners have reportedly sold the 24-year-old to the Premier League newcomers for £5million.

Trusty, who joined Arsenal from Colorado Rapids in 2022, has penned a four-year deal with his new side.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

‘Athleticism and desire to succeed’

Despite having been on the Gunners’ books for 18 months, he never made a competitive senior appearance for Mikel Arteta’s side.

That said, he did travel with Arsenal on their pre-season tour of the United States.

Trusty spent the first half of 2022 with Rapids and then joined Birmingham City on loan in 2022-23.

He was outstanding in the Midlands, winning the club’s Player of the Season award earlier this year.

Trusty has also made his United States breakthrough while on the books of the Gunners.

But while Trusty leaves Arsenal, he joins a Premier League club and could come up against the Gunners in 2023-24.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom has spoken highly of the United States ace, in conversation with the official website.

“I’m delighted we’ve managed to get this one over the line,” he said.

“It is one of the positions we’ve been looking to fill and it is with one our own. A permanent transfer rather than a loan.

“He is at a good age to progress, he has experience having played at international level and in the Championship last year, where we monitored him and he picked up Birmingham’s player of the year award.

“As a coaching team we feel that he has the athleticism and desire to succeed in the Premier League.”

Photo by Joern Pollex – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Our view

While it’s a shame that Trusty never made a senior appearance for Arsenal, it’s good to see that his career has nonetheless gone in the right direction.

The Gunners have facilitated his rise from the MLS to a first-team opportunity at a Premier League club.

Credit to Arsenal for helping Trusty achieve his dreams. It’ll be good to see the ‘terrific‘ talent line up against the Gunners next season.