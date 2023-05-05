‘I'm being told’: Journalist shares what he’s now hearing about the 49ers' potential takeover at Leeds











Leeds United’s ownership situation continues to be shrouded in mystery.

Some report that a takeover deal is done for the summer, others claim that a fee hasn’t been agreed if Leeds are relegated and others believe that the whole deal could be off if Leeds go down.

Now, we’ve heard from The Times’ chief sports correspondent, Matt Lawton, on the matter, and he’s told The Game Football Podcast, that he’s hearing that this takeover is not necessarily dependant on relegation at all, stating that the value could be impacted by Leeds going down, but the San Francisco 49ers will be buying the club regardless.

49ers takeover happening

Lawton shared what he knows about the ownership situation at Leeds.

“The takeover from the San Francisco 49ers is imminent, and while I’m being told that it’s not necessarily dependant on being in the top flight, it will have an impact on the value, how much they have to pay and so on. The reality is that the Premier League is worth £100m a year to every club in it,” Lawton said.

Music to the ears

We can only imagine how happy Leeds fans are to hear this.

At almost every game recently there have been cries of ‘sack the board’ at Elland Road as the fanbase make their feelings towards Andrea Radrizzani abundantly clear, and now, they seem to be getting their prayers answered.

Radrizzani is set to go at the end of the season, and whether Leeds are in the Premier League or the Championship, this should be the dawning of a new and exciting era at Elland Road.

The present may be bleak at Leeds, but the future does appear to be much brighter.

