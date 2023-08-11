‘I’m being told’: Journalist has been told something completely different about Moises Caicedo now

Chelsea or Liverpool, where will Moises Caicedo end up?

Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino are both waiting for answers on this front.

The Blues and The Reds are both incredibly keen to sign the Ecuadorian midfielder and it feels as though there have been a number of twists and turns in this story already.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Moises Caicedo favours a move to Chelsea, but speaking on The Talking Transfers Podcast, Graeme Bailey has shared a slightly different update on this front.

Indeed, Bailey says that the Chelsea side of things has been played down to him, stating that sources believe that even if the Blues outbid Liverpool now, it’s difficult to see Caicedo ending up at Stamford Bridge.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Different story

Bailey shared what he’s been hearing about Caicedo, and it’s different to what others have reported.

“Is there any update Graeme?”

“It’s being played down to me. Even if Chelsea came in with more, I’m being told that I can’t see it. It’s being played down. Suspicions of where the initial story has come from is being said to me, but you can’t rule anything out in this window, which is the joy. In this crazy summer we can’t rule anything out,” Bailey said.

Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

What is going on?

Just when you thought this transfer saga couldn’t get anymore crazy, we’ve heard another twist here.

Of course, as with any report, you may have to take this one with a pinch of salt. Fabrizio Romano’s transfer updates, with all due respect, do carry a bit more weight than Bailey’s, but at the same time, Bailey has been known to go against the grain and call stories right in the past.

It’s almost impossible to call where Caicedo will end up at this point, but if Bailey is to be believed, he could well end up at Anfield.

This is one of the craziest transfer sagas we can ever remember.