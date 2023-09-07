Pundit left stunned after what one Tottenham man has done so far this season

Frank Leboeuf has admitted he’s been left ‘amazed’ by the job Ange Postecoglou has done at Tottenham Hotspur so far this season.

The pundit has been speaking to ESPN and heaped praise on Postecoglou after a brilliant start to life as Spurs boss.

The Aussie has picked up three wins from four games in the Premier League so far and has Tottenham sitting second in the table.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

It’s fair to say that Postecoglou has exceeded expectations so far, especially after losing his star man Harry Kane last month.

And Leboeuf is impressed with the impact the former Celtic man has made in North London already.

Leboeuf stunned by Postecoglou impact at Spurs

Speaking on ESPN FC, Leboeuf revisited his Premier League predictions from before the transfer market closed.

The former Chelsea man didn’t even have Spurs in his top six. But he’s since re-evaluated and backed them to finish fourth.

“Tottenham has to be back, I’m amazed by the changes that the coach has been able to create,” he said.

“That team was so defensive for years after Mourinho and Conte and the players, on top of losing Kane, they changed the way they play.

“They changed their spirit, they are going forward. The way they play, it’s pretty amazing and I think they deserve to be named in the top six.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Postecoglou has transformed the way Tottenham play football in just a matter of weeks.

After four years under more pragmatic managers, many expected it would take more time for the Aussie boss to get his methods across.

But Spurs look the part at the moment and while it’s still early days, Postecoglou is winning a lot of people over.