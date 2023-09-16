‘I’m afraid’: Roy Hodgson says ‘brilliant’ Crystal Palace player might not play this weekend

Crystal Palace face Aston Villa in the Premier League and Roy Hodgson has provided an update of an injury to one of the key players.

Crystal Palace had a fair few players representing their countries on international duty over the last week across the globe.

One of them was Marc Guehi and it worried fans when the defender didn’t come out for the second half of the England vs Scotland game.

Now, Roy Hodgson has provided an injury update on Guehi, and its not something that fans will want to here.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of the Premier League match against Villa, Hodgson spoke about Guehi.

The Palace manager said: “He’s likely to miss the game. It’s a problem that we think can be easily managed, or he isn’t unduly worried about, but the game has come too soon unfortunately.

“Had we had ten days, or even four or five we might have got him fit, but I’m afraid the day’s training he’s done today wasn’t enough time.

“It’s a fairly minor thing. It was just that the impact injury caused it to flare up a little bit has meant he can’t play in this game.”

Hopefully, the ‘brilliant‘ defender is not injured for long. He is a very important player at Crystal Palace and his top defensive abilities will be massively missed.

Villa away from home is a very tough game and now Palace have been dealt a hard hand due to Guehi’s injury.