‘I’m a little bit puzzled’: David Seaman thinks Arsenal made a big mistake with 26-year-old this summer

David Seaman has admitted that he would not have let Kieran Tierney leave Arsenal this summer, with the left-back joining Real Sociedad on loan for the season.

Seaman was speaking on his Seaman Says podcast about the current situation concerning the Arsenal back four, which is currently leaving many perplexed.

Kieran Tierney got the green light to leave the Gunners after a frustrating time. The Scotland international was left out of all three match day squads in the Premier League this season, with Mikel Arteta instead picking a number of options ahead of the 26-year-old.

It does appear that Tierney just did not suit the role Arteta wants his left-back to play. Instead, it has been the likes of Jurrien Timber, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu who have played there so far.

Seaman thinks Arsenal should have kept Tierney

Unfortunately, Timber is now facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining a serious injury in the opening day win over Nottingham Forest.

And with that, Seaman admitted that he would have held onto Tierney this summer rather than loan him out.

“At the moment, I’m a little bit puzzled as to what’s happening with the back four, because if that was me, I wouldn’t have let Tierney go because of the injury to Timber. Sometimes you have to be a little bit selfish for the team,” he told Seaman Says.

Loaning Tierney out is definitely more of a gamble. His departure is hardly going to give Mikel Arteta anymore funds to target further signings before the deadline. And if the injury problems get much worse, they may rue letting Tierney leave.

Having said that, Tierney just does not do the job Arteta wants his left-back to do. He is outstanding when he gets the opportunity to fly down the touchline. But the Arsenal boss wants someone to make more of an impact in the middle of the park.

So had he stayed, you would not be entirely surprised if he had found himself even further down the pecking order anyway.