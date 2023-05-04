‘I’ll go with you’: Manager jokes that he’ll go in with 54-year-old boss at Tottenham as his assistant











Simon Grayson has joked with Tim Sherwood that he’ll go in with him at Tottenham Hotspur as his assistant if he gets the job.

The two experienced coaches were speaking about the managerial situation at Spurs on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, and Grayson came up with the novel idea of Sherwood going back to north London.

Upon suggesting that Sherwood should go back to Spurs, Grayson joked that he’d happily go with him as his assistant.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

New double act

Grayson joked with Sherwood about going in together at Tottenham.

“Of course we don’t know who will be the Spurs boss next season which may be a big factor,” The podcast’s host said.

“Yeah and neither does Daniel,” Sherwood joked.

“We’ll go back, you go back and I’ll go with you,” Grayson said.

“They need a structure, that’s what they need, it’s not only the management, it’s the recruitment, they have spent, but it’s not about how much you spend it’s what you spend it on and it’s not good enough for a club like Tottenham,” Sherwood concluded.

Can’t even discount it

The scary thing is that you can’t even discount the idea of Tim Sherwood going back to Tottenham at some point.

Obviously, the 54-year-old isn’t going to become Spurs’ next manager, we’re not saying that, but let’s say that Ryan Mason goes and gets his first senior job elsewhere and Spurs are scrambling for another interim boss once their next manager, inevitably, gets the sack, is it that outrageous to suggest that Sherwood would go in as a firefighter?

He’s well-liked by Daniel Levy to this day and he’s stated on many occasions that he’s keen to get back into coaching.

Don’t be shocked if Sherwood ends up back in the Tottenham dugout as a caretaker one day, and who knows? He might even have Grayson with him.

Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Show all