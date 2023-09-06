Bukayo Saka has celebrated his birthday in the best way possible after being named as England’s Player of the Year for the second year running.

After a string of amazing performances for the Three Lions, Saka has more than earned the right to be named the Player of the Year for his country.

As you can imagine, his teammates are very happy for him, but that hasn’t stopped James Maddison from scheming to ruin his birthday with a very unwelcomed present.

Indeed, speaking on a video posted by the England national team on social media, Maddison joked with Saka that he would give him a Tottenham scarf for his birthday, but, as you can imagine, Saka politely declined the gift, stating that he’ll immediately return the present.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Maddison’s planned gift

Maddison and Saka were speaking after the Arsenal star was named as Player of the Year.

“Brilliant. I haven’t given you my present yet. It’s a Tottenham scarf, I’ll give it to you later on,” Maddison said.

“I’ll give it you back bro. I’ll give it back to you,” Saka laughed.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Friendly rivalry

As much as Arsenal vs Tottenham is one of the fiercest rivalries in English football, it would appear that both Saka and Maddison are able to put that aside when it comes to England duty.

Indeed, these two, above anything else, are teammates on the international stage, and they don’t allow club rivalry to get in between their chemistry in training and on the pitch for England.

It seems as though Maddison and Saka do get on very well, but maybe that would change quickly if the midfielder did try to give the winger a Spurs scarf as a present.