‘If you don’t see that you’re blind’: £34m Liverpool player has been getting worse for 18 months now - pundit











Speaking on his YouTube channel, Jose Enrique has been discussing Mohamed Salah and his performances for Liverpool over the past year and a half.

Cast your mind back to the beginning of last season and you’ll remember that Salah was being discussed as genuinely the best player in the world after wondergoals against Watford and Manchester City.

However, since the end of 2021, Salah hasn’t hit that level, and Enrique believes that the Egyptian hasn’t been the same player since the African Cup of Nations tournament at the start of 2022.

Salah has been declining

Enrique discussed the £34m Liverpool player.

“On the left we have Luis Diaz, Jota and even Darwin can play there, but in Salah’s position there is nobody there to compete against him. No one can compete with Salah anyway, but the reality is that since the AFCON is that he’s not been the same player. That’s the truth and if you don’t see that you’re blind,” Enrique said.

“He doesn’t do what he used to, he used to be the best in the world in that position.”

Incredibly high standard

Enrique is right, the winger hasn’t been at the same level since late 2021, but he set an impossibly high standard during that period that probably couldn’t have been sustained.

Indeed, Salah was hitting a level that we rarely ever see during that period, and the fact that he’s not been able to sustain that shouldn’t be used against him.

Let’s be real, he’s still been one of Liverpool’s best players this season, and while he’s not been at his best this season, it’s hard to say that he’s anything other than one of the Premier League’s most frightening attackers.

