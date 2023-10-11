‘If you could get him’: Pundit says Arsenal could be up there with Man City if they signed £50m striker

There’s been a lot of chat about Arsenal needing a striker to compete in the Premier League.

The Gunners have one of the best squads in the division, but they’re lacking that clinical number nine who can be relied upon to finish even the most difficult of chances.

Arsenal may well need a new striker, and one player that has been linked as of late is Victor Osimhen.

The Napoli star has improved immensely since moving to Italy for £50m a few years ago, and now, he’s ready for a move to the Premier League.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Leroy Rosenior has been talking up the merits of signing Osimhen for Arsenal, claiming that the Gunners would be much closer to Man City if they had a striker of his ilk leading the line.

Osimhen would be outstanding

Rosenior spoke highly of the Nigerian.

“You’ve been linked with Victor Osimhen, he’s an outstanding striker. If you could get him, you’d like to see him, that’s the difference between the two sides. I think Arsenal need to make a couple of signings, but with City the players are already there to improve the team when they come back from injury and suspension,” Rosenior said.

The difference

As simple as it sounds, a signing like Osimhen could be the difference between Arsenal winning the league and finishing second.

The Gunners missed out on the title by just five points last term. That’s a minimal gap that can literally be changed by a few goals.

With all due respect, Gabriel Jesus doesn’t finish his chances at the rate a player like Osimhen does, and maybe if the Nigerian was up front for Arsenal last season, the Gunners would’ve won the league.

Let’s see if Arsenal can get that number nine they need in January.