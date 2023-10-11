‘If they had’: Gary Neville says Arsenal would win the league if they had £51m player in their team

Arsenal are firmly in the conversation as title challengers this season.

The Gunners have just beaten Manchester City to put themselves in a great position to kick on after the international break, but, at the same time, they do have their doubters.

Speaking on Stick To Football, Gary Neville has been questioning Arsenal’s attacking capabilities in their quest to win the title, claiming that they need a clinical centre-forward to be considered as title favourites.

Neville says that he would be backing Arsenal all the way if they had Erling Haaland in their side, but, sadly, the £51m man plays for their title rivals right now.

Arsenal need a striker

Neville spoke about Arsenal’s need for more firepower.

“Jesus and Nketiah work their socks off, but in terms of quality will that be enough to win the league? My only doubt is a centre-forward, if they had Haaland or they had Kane I would be saying it’s Arsenal if they can keep Gabriel, Saliba and Rice fit, but honestly, I worry about Nketiah and Jesus they’re erratic,” Neville said.

Vital

Having that goalscorer is so vital if you want to win the league.

Someone who can turn one point into three in the blink of an eye is usually the difference between challenging and winning the title.

Arsenal lost out by five points last season, that really isn’t much, and if they could’ve just turned a couple of their draws into wins, they would’ve been so close to glory.

Sadly, Arsenal don’t have that clinical forward in their squad right now, but with the January transfer window on the horizon, perhaps that’s something that Mikel Arteta and Edu can look at in the coming weeks.

Keep an eye on Arsenal’s recruitment this winter.