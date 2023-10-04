Glasgow Rangers need a new manager, and one very experienced gaffer has now thrown his hat into the ring.

Michael Beale has left Ibrox, and, interestingly, Sam Allardyce fancies a crack at managing Rangers.

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, the 69-year-old stated that he would be honoured to manage Rangers, and while he’s not actively gunning for the job, he would be more than happy to head to Ibrox and give it a go.

Allardyce would be honoured to manage Rangers

Big Sam spoke about a potential move north of the border.

“If they came and asked me, and they talked to me. It would be an honour at Rangers, the football club, the size of it, speaking to Alex McLeish and Fergie about it, it’s just and unbelievable football club. I’m not actively promoting myself for the job, but it’s clearly not gone well, he was only in the job for two minutes him from QPR,” Allardyce said.

Not the worst

Sam Allardyce isn’t the most exciting appointment Rangers could make right now, but, in all honesty, he’s not the worst option either.

Say what you will about Big Sam, he knows how to get results, and he would absolutely love it in Scotland.

A man with that larger than life personality belongs at a club like Rangers, and while his tactics may not be as innovative as some of the managers that have been linked, they can be effective.

There’s a reason Karl Robinson called him a ‘tactical genius’ earlier this year. He knows his stuff.

It’s probably not going to happen due to Allardyce’s style of play and his age, but we would absolutely love to see Big Sam having a crack at managing in Scotland.