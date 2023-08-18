Tottenham need a new striker after losing Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, and one player who has been consistently linked with a move to Spurs is Gent’s Gift Orban.

The £20m forward is reportedly one of the players that Spurs are really keen on after running the numbers on his performances.

Orban could well be Spurs-bound, but if he did come to Tottenham, we wouldn’t see that much of him straight away.

Speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast, Tom Allnutt was discussing the potential arrival of Orban, and he says that Spurs see him as a promising player for the future, but they believe he’s a bit raw now to go straight into the team.

Orban wouldn’t be a key player

Allnutt shared what he knows about the young striker.

“It’s about building for the future as well which I suppose Veliz is about and Gift Orban if he were to join would be about as well. I think he’s considered a very promising player for the future but a bit raw now, so if Spurs did sign him I don’t think he’d be a huge fixture in the first-team this season,” Allnutt said.

Risky

Tottenham have just sold their greatest striker of all-time, so to replace him with a player who won’t be able to hit the ground running is a massive risk.

If there’s one thing Daniel Levy and Spurs don’t have on their side, it’s time.

This fanbase has grown evermore impatient with how the club is being run in recent years, and if Levy doesn’t get the right striker in to replace Kane, he could soon have a mutiny on his hands across the fanbase.

Tottenham really can’t afford to be making gambles like this at the moment.