‘If Salah does go’: ESPN pundit claims it would make a lot of sense for Liverpool to sign £44m player

Liverpool may have to dip back into the transfer market to sign a new attacker in January.

Indeed, the rumours linking Mohamed Salah with a move to Saudi Arabia aren’t going away, and if the Saudis do offer up a couple of hundred million pounds for the Egyptian this winter, a transfer could be on the cards.

If Salah does go, Liverpool will need to replace him and one player who has been linked as of late is Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane.

The German is said to be a target for the Reds, and speaking on ESPN, Janusz Michallik has claimed that a move for the Bayern Munich star could make a lot of sense.

Sane to Liverpool makes sense

The pundit shared his verdict on the £44m man moving to Anfield.

“As always with these rumours it would make sense positionally. The way he plays and he is familiar with the league. If Mo Salah does go it would make sense. I don’t know if he’ll continue to play like this or even better. You know how Bayern Munich deal, they don’t sell players, they don’t have to. One of a few clubs who aren’t in the Premier League who don’t have to,” Michallik said.

Makes sense

It has to be said that Michallik is right, this is a move that does make sense.

There aren’t many players in the world that are similar to Salah, but Sane is one of them.

Fast, clinical, energetic, strong and a wand of a left foot, Sane is probably the closest thing you will get to Salah these days.

However, as Michallik says, Bayern Munich have never been in the business of selling their best players to the Premier League, so perhaps this one won’t be happening anytime soon.