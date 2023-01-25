If rumours are true, Everton have just been linked with signing a player who could ruin Bielsa hopes - opinion











Everton are a club in serious trouble right now, and the next week could have huge long-term implications.

Without a manager, reportedly up for sale, a new stadium that’s partially built, and that’s before getting to what’s happening on the pitch.

Frank Lampard was relieved of his duties at the start of the week, after a defeat to fellow strugglers West Ham.

Everton haven’t won in the league since October, and are only off the foot of the table due to goal difference.

It is essential that the club find the right replacement for Lampard, and quickly.

One name that has been linked with taking the Everton job is Marcelo Bielsa.

The Independent suggest that Farhad Moshiri wants to have a new manager in place by Friday.

The Argentinian will always be considered a legend at Elland Road. However, he plays a very unique style of football, that isn’t suited to every team.

The Daily Mail suggest that Bielsa is worried Everton’s players are too slow for his style of play.

However, the same publication also believe the Toffees are keen on signing Marko Arnuatovic this month.

If Everton do sign Arnautovic, that could spell the end of their pursuit for Bielsa.

TBR View: Everton now have choice to make, Arnautovic or Bielsa

The report suggests that Everton want two forwards before the transfer window shuts.

One of those is Austrian international Marko Arnautovic, who was linked with a sensational move to Manchester United in the summer.

The 33-year-old has had a good start to the season in Serie A with Bologna.

Arnautovic has eight league goals from 14 appearances, with three coming from the penalty spot.

It’s safe to say Arnautovic won’t be accelerating past many Premier League defenders.

A talented player on the ball with a keen eye for goal, Arnautovic is much better suited to the ball being played into his feet.

Bielsa’s team play an incredibly high-energy style of football with every player tasked his pressing the opposition intensely.

Certain players thrived in that system at Elland Road, with Patrick Bamford having a prolific season on Leeds’ return to top-flight football.

It could take the Everton squad weeks to get to grips with Bielsa’s system and Arnautovic is unlikely to cope with those demands.

Making the wrong appointment and wrong signings in the next week could have long lasting implications.

Everton’s main priority now has to be avoiding relegation to the Championship.

