Tottenham Hotspur’s pursuit of Marc Guehi could be boosted if they hire Steve Cooper as their new manager.

According to Jack Pitt-Brooke on the recent View From The Lane Podcast, Spurs have discussed the idea of hiring Cooper lately.

The Nottingham Forest boss is reportedly being considered for the vacant position at Tottenham, and his strong relationship with Guehi could be a key factor in Spurs’ bid to sign the highly-rated defender.

Guehi has been linked with a move to Tottenham for several months, with Sporting Director Fabio Paratici reportedly a big fan of the Crystal Palace defender.

Cooper and Guehi have a long-standing relationship that dates back to their time together with England’s U17 team, where they won the World Cup together in 2017. Guehi has spoken highly of Cooper in the past, praising his coaching ability and personal qualities.

“He’s had a massive impact. I think he’s a fantastic coach and a great person,” Guehi told The Star.

“He’s definitely someone who has helped me get to the point where I am. He really helped me develop as a player and he’s someone that if I ever need I can call 100 per cent.

“We had a little conversation (ahead of his first England game) and having someone like that is fantastic.”

At Swansea City, Cooper signed the ‘star of the future‘ on loan from Chelsea and helped him to develop into one of the best young defenders in the Championship, and at Spurs he could give him the platform to truly establish himself as one of the best in England.

If Cooper were to take over at Tottenham, he would likely use his patented five-at-the-back system he used to great effect at Nottingham Forest last season, and Guehi would fit into that central defender role perfectly ahead of Eric Dier.

Guehi loves Cooper, Paratici is a fan and he plugs a gap that Spurs currently have. This is a transfer that would make the world of sense if Cooper were indeed to become the Spurs gaffer.

