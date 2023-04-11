‘If it was anyone else’: Pundit says £30m Arsenal player is being treated unfairly now











Gregor Robertson has given his verdict on the Granit Xhaka incident at the weekend.

Speaking on The Game Podcast, Robertson has actually defending Xhaka, stating that he’s being treated unfairly in the wake of his scuffle with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Swiss midfielder has been accused of costing Arsenal the game after his issue with Alexander-Arnold ignited the Anfield crowd, but Robertson believes that this incident has been overblown due to Xhaka’s reputation.

Indeed, Robertson says that if this was any player other than Xhaka, this would all blow over.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Xhaka being unfairly blamed

The pundit gave his verdict on this incident.

“I think it’s been very overblown personally the Xhaka incident, maybe people who were there could feel the crowd better than me, but it didn’t have anything to do with the goal that was scored, that’s what changed the game. If it was anyone else except for Granit Xhaka there would be no conversation, but it was Xhaka and I’ve been on here plenty of times saying how daft he can be, I just don’t think you can say the game turned on that moment,” Robertson said.

Easy scapegoat

The sad reality is that it’s very easy to blame Granit Xhaka here, and not just for this moment.

Heading into this game there was already a narrative surrounding the Anfield crowd against Arsenal after Mikel Arteta’s bust-up with Jurgen Klopp in this fixture last year, and this incident was incredibly similar.

It all worked against Xhaka in this instance. His reputation as a hot-head and the idea that the Liverpool fanbase would turn this game made him a very easy scapegoat, and it does seem to be a bit unfair to blame him for these dropped points.

The £30m player has been made a scapegoat once again, and he’s being unfairly blamed for this result.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Show all