Nigel Reo-Coker has tipped Declan Rice to join Manchester City rather than Arsenal.

Speaking on the BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily Podcast, the pundit was asked to predict where Rice will end up amid a flurry of interest in his services.

As many will know, both Arsenal and Manchester City are in the race for Rice’s signature at the moment, and while the Gunners are said to be leading the race, Reo-Coker is of the opinion that the West Ham star will end up at the Etihad instead.

Rice tipped for Man City

Reo-Coker gave his verdict on the player.

“Where is he going? That is going to be interesting. This is the midfielders market this year,” Reo-Coker said.

“Personally I think he wants to go to Arsenal, but I think West Ham won’t make it easy for him. There is real interest from Man City with the situation with Gundogan and Silva. I do personally believe there is strong interest from there, but I could see him going to Man City if I’m honest, that’s just my personal opinion.”

This could be an incredibly close race to sign Rice.

There are real merits to joining both clubs.

From an Arsenal perspective, the Gunners are in London, they would start Rice every week, they’re building a young core of players and they’re in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Manchester City would probably pay more, and while it’s further from home, it’s a chance to play under arguably the greatest manager ever for a team that has just won the treble.

Rice has a huge decision to make here, and it’s hard to predict where he will actually end up.