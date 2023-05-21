'If I'm being honest': Pundit says he would hate to see one Tottenham player stick around next year











Tim Howard has admitted that he would now hate to see Harry Kane stay at Tottenham Hotspur this summer as he deserves to go on and win trophies.

Howard was speaking to NBC Sports ahead of Spurs’ clash with Brentford on Saturday. It was a game in which Harry Kane scored his 28th Premier League goal of the campaign, and his 30th in all competitions.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

However, the result epitomised Tottenham’s season. Kane produced a moment of magic, but Spurs were second-best and beaten quite comfortably in the end.

Howard would hate to see Harry Kane stay at Tottenham

Tottenham’s season fizzled out some time ago. And the summer cannot come quick enough. Of course, one of the major issues to address this summer is what the future holds for Kane.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

His contract expires at the end of next season. It is not clear whether Kane would be prepared to sign a new deal. But if he is not, then Daniel Levy faces a tough decision over whether to let him go this summer, or run the risk of losing him for nothing.

Plenty of pundits have suggested that Kane has to leave – seemingly overlooking the fact that he may be happy enough with what he has at Tottenham.

And Tim Howard conceded that he would be really disappointed if he ended up sticking around.

“I’d hate to see him stay if I’m being honest. I don’t think he owes Spurs anything. He’s given everything he can to Spurs,” he told NBC Sports.

“It’s messy at Spurs. They need to name a manager and a sporting director. Daniel Levy holds all the cards, we know that. And I don’t know if Harry Kane has it in him to dig his heels in and kick up a fuss.

“But I certainly think there are teams like Man United, like Chelsea that could use him and he could have the instant impact. What he could do for those teams near enough the top of the table would be incredible.”

Striker may need concrete offers to come in before making intentions clear

Kane is Tottenham’s all-time leading goalscorer. And there are not too many sides in world football who have any chance of signing the 29-year-old.

He has stuck his neck out before and strongly hinted at wanting to leave. And that did not work out too well.

Only a messy departure can stop him being remembered fondly as one of Tottenham’s greatest ever players.

It may be a different story if a team puts £100 million on the table this summer and he has to make it clear that he wants to go.

But, whatever he thinks about his future, there is no point publicly burning his bridges if there is the slightest chance that he could end up staying at Tottenham next year.