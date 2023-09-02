The transfer window is closed, but the rumour mill never stops.

Indeed, while it may be the end of the transfer season for another few months, we’re still going to be talking about potential moves on almost a daily basis in the coming weeks.

One player who, quite simply, couldn’t move, this summer was Ivan Toney. The Brentford striker is currently banned from football, so, in turn, he couldn’t get his move.

However, it feels as though it may just be a matter of time before Toney gets his move, and the striker has been tipped for a move to Arsenal.

It has been stated that Arsenal are considering a move for the striker this time next year, and The Mail’s Ollie Holt has also tipped the striker to end up at the Emirates in 12 months’ time when speaking on The Mail’s Transfer deadline live stream.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Toney to Arsenal

Holt shared his verdict on where Toney will end up.

“Putting you on the spot, 12 months’ time, who will Ivan Toney be playing for?”

“I always bow to Sami’s knowledge and he said there about Arsenal. I think Toney is a great fit. I hope Kai Havertz works out for Arsenal. I’m not sure it will work out (for Havertz) and if it doesn’t I think that will increase Arsenal’s keenness to sign him, so if I had to have a guess I would say Arsenal,” Holt said.

Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

Brilliant

It remains to be seen whether or not Arsenal do indeed get this deal done next summer, but if they do, they will have a truly brilliant attack.

Toney is an attacker ready-made for a big six club. He’s lethal in front of goal and fantastic in the build-up as well.

He’d take to life at Arsenal like a duck to water, and if this rumour does come to fruition, Arsenal will be incredibly strong heading into next season.

The Gunners are continuing to build in an exciting manner.