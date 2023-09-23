Arsenal face Tottenham in the north London derby on Sunday, and this is one of the most eagerly-anticipated games we can remember.

Indeed, this match is almost impossible to predict, and both sides have bags of individual talent that can change the game at a moment’s notice.

The likes of James Maddison and Heung-Min Son are dangermen for Spurs, but Arsenal have a few gamechangers of their own.

According to Robbie Savage, speaking to Football365, Gabriel Jesus is a player who could torment Spurs this weekend, stating that the 26-year-old will get himself on the scoresheet if he does start against Tottenham.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Jesus will score if he starts

Savage gave his verdict on the striker.

“Spurs have won one Premier League game away at Arsenal in their last 30, whether that’s at the Emirates or the old Highbury. I think it will be a tough game, it’s a tough one to call. I think both teams will score, Gabriel Jesus, if he gets a start, will get on the scoresheet. You’ve got to look at Kulusevski. Two fantastic players. Both teams to score, I’m going Arsenal 2-1,” Savage said.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

He will start

Savage says Jesus will score if he starts, and, in our view, there’s no debate around whether or not the Brazilian will start this game.

The former Manchester City man is in incredible form at the moment. He’s fully fit and he deserves the chance to start what is undoubtedly the biggest game of the season so far.

Of course, whether or not Jesus can get himself on the scoresheet remains to be seen, but you’d have to be a fool to back against him after his recent brilliance.