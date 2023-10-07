‘If he doesn’t play’: Sky pundit says Arsenal will only beat Man City if ‘tough’ player starts

Arsenal face Manchester City on Sunday in what could well be a title-deciding clash between the two best teams in the country.

Sadly, both teams may come into this game as depleted forces.

Manchester City will be without both Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri, while Arsenal are sweating over the fitness of Bukayo Saka.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday (7/10/23 1:05PM), Paul Merson has shared how worried he is about Saka’s potential absence, claiming that he doesn’t see Arsenal having a chance of beating Man City if Saka doesn’t play.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Saka has to play

Merson spoke about the ‘tough’ winger and how important he is.

“If he doesn’t play tomorrow I don’t see Arsenal having too much of a chance if he doesn’t play. They’re going to be up against it without Martinelli as well, they spread the game those two, and when they spread the game, you have Odegaard and Havertz, it gives them plenty of room. Odegaard needs room to do his magic,” Merson said.

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Risk it

Saka isn’t 100% fit going into this game, that much is obvious, but if ever there was a time to take a risk and do a patch job on a player, this is it.

Saka is too important to Arsenal to miss a fixture this big, and while it may be touch and go for Saka here, Arsenal need to try and get him ready to play.

Mikel Arteta has been very coy over whether or not Saka will be able to play this match, but even if he’s not fully ready, he needs to gamble and play his most important player in a game of this calibre.