The latest update from Fabrizio Romano has shared who Aston Villa could sign if they are unable to complete a deal for Moussa Diaby.

Romano tweeted a new update on Aston Villa and their approach for Diaby. He added who is another option for the club if they cannot sign Diaby.

According to the reliable journalist: “Jeremy Doku is another option”. The Belgian winger is a top talent and is seen as a player with world class potential.

Other reports have linked fellow Premier League side Liverpool to Doku. As reported by the Birmingham Mail, they are apparently pondering a £43million swoop.

Photo by Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images

Aston Villa interested in Doku

It is really good to see that Villa have other top options in case a move for Diaby does not happen this summer transfer window.

Doku is a very good player and highly-rated by many. Kylian Mbappe was one who raved over him as he called him ‘incredibly quick‘.

The 21 year-old currently plays in Ligue 1 with Rennes. So far, he has managed 11 goals and 10 assists for the club, but with him still young, there is room for him to improve his attacking output.

The Belgian looks very promising, but no doubt who can see why Villa have Diaby as their number one target currently.

Photo by Joosep Martinson – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Diaby is three years older and is already meeting his top potential, whilst Doku is currently quite raw and still needs to improve in some departments.

Both signings would be good for Villa, but if they do sign Doku then fans may need to give the winger a bit more time to get integrated into the squad.