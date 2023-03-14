'I'd steal him': Kevin Campbell says he wants Arsenal to sign £55m PL star more than any other player











Speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Kevin Campbell has been discussing which Premier League player he’d bring into the Arsenal team to secure them the title this season.

The Gunners are currently top of the league, and Campbell was presented with a hypothetical situation where the Gunners could bring in one player from one of their rivals for the final 11 games of the season.

Of course, the Premier League is littered with world-class talent. Campbell could’ve picked from the likes of Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah, but, interestingly, he said that he’d take Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City if he could take anyone.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Campbell would have De Bruyne

The pundit said he would love to have the £55m man at Arsenal.

“You get to bring one player into the Arsenal squad for the last 11 games of the season, one player, who are you bringing in?” Campbell was asked.

“One player in our squad, jeez, we have a good squad you know I’d still say I’d steal Kevin De Bruyne. I’d still say Kevin De Bruyne,” Campbell said.

Imagine

Could you imagine putting Kevin De Bruyne into this Arsenal team in the Granit Xhaka role.

Those late runs that Xhaka makes into the box would be absolutely deadly if it was De Bruyne getting into those positions, and that’s before we even mention his playmaking ability.

Of course, Mikel Arteta knows De Bruyne well from his time at Manchester City, so he would be able to get the best out of the Belgian.

Realistically, this is never going to happen. After all, Man City would be fools to sell any more players to Arsenal, let alone their star man, but it is mouth-watering to imagine what De Bruyne would look like in this Arsenal team.

Show all