Liverpool have some incredible attacking options at their disposal at the moment.

Indeed, while the famous front three has been broken up, the fabulous five are now clicking together.

The Reds have five attackers who could genuinely be described as world-class, and according to Steve Nicol, speaking on the Aldo Meets Podcast, Darwin Nunez may well be the most frightening striker Liverpool have right now.

Indeed, Nicol says that he’d rather play against either Cody Gakpo or Diogo Jota rather than Nunez if he was a defender.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Nunez scarier

Nicol gave his verdict on the Uruguayan.

“You don’t want anything to do with this guy. If I’m playing at centre-back I would rather play against Jota and I’d rather play against Gakpo. If Nunez is starting I’m like ‘oh god, I’m in for a tough time today.’ That’s with all due respect to Gakpo and Jota. They are good players and I have no problem with them playing if Salah goes, but Nunez has to play,” Nicol said.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Impossible to deal with

As Nicol says, as a defender you’d rather face Gakpo or Jota than Nunez.

Yes, Nunez may be slightly more wasteful in front of goal, but in the build-up, he is truly impossible to deal with.

His combination of pace and strength is, quite literally, very scary, and if you’re tasked with keeping him on a leash, you’re facing an uphill battle.

Nunez may not be the most clinical striker in the world, but it’s so hard to stop him from getting into those goalscoring positions.